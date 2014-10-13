Auburn PD: Teen suspect in alleged campus bomb threat

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A teen has been made a suspect in the alleged bomb threat to an Auburn University campus building on Friday.

The Auburn Police Department said in a news release on Monday that the call on Oct. 10 was made from St. Louis by an unnamed 15-year-old.

A bomb threat was made at around 5:35 p.m. on Friday to the Auburn University Student Union Building on the 200 block of Heisman Drive. Police determined through their investigation that a "prank call" was made to the Foy Union Information Desk.

The building was quickly evacuated following the threat, and searched by Auburn Police with the aid of K9 officers and later deemed safe.

The investigation is still ongoing.



