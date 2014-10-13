LaGrange PD offers reward for ID of murder suspect

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department took to social media to ask for help in identifying the persons behind a crime that's left one man dead.

In the post on Oct. 10, the West Georgia Star and the Troup County Crime Stoppers are offering a combined reward for $6,000 for information regarding the case.

Law enforcement in LaGrange are seeking information on the murder of James Morrow and assault of Charles A. Russell. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 at around 11:46 p.m., on the 900 block of Whitesville Road in the Benjamin Harvey Hill Homes. Both men sustained an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds.

Morrow was pronounced dead after arriving at the West Georgia Medical Center. Russell was later transported to an Atlanta-area hospital where he is listed in serious, but stable condition, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)-883-2603.

