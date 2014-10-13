GEMA urges Georgians to make severe weather precautions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With severe weather headed to our over late Monday night into Tuesday morning, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, or GEMA, is urging Georgians across the state to stay informed in the event of any severe weather system.

GEMA wants residents of Columbus and the surrounding areas to do three things: prepare, plan and stay informed.

Prepare

Make a Ready kit of emergency supplies – such as water, non-perishable food, flashlight and extra batteries and first aid kit – in case you lose electricity or have to evacuate. Most of the items are inexpensive and easy to find, and any one of them could save your life. If you are disabled, be sure to include the items that will help you stay healthy and independent. If you have pets, be sure to pack a pet Ready kit with food, water and veterinary records.

Trim away dead or weak tree branches from around your home.

Be weather-aware; be alert to changing conditions so you can take proper action.

Plan

Know where you will take cover in an emergency. A basement provides the best protection, but if you don't have one, shelter in an interior room or hallway.

Be sure every family member knows important phone numbers for schools, offices, home and emergency services.

Identify an out-of-town contact you can call if your family is separated and determine a neighborhood meeting place.

Keep a copy of your insurance information and vital records, such as birth certificates, in your Ready kit.

Stay Informed

Learn your community's warning system.

Know the difference between a watch and a warning. A tornado watch means a tornado is possible in your area; a tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted in your area, and you need to take shelter immediately.

Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, television and the Internet to stay informed of severe weather conditions. Make sure you have a way to receive alerts if you are at home, at work or on the go. Find out if your cell phone can receive Wireless Emergency Alerts.

GEMA also urges residents to have NOAA weather radios in times of severe weather. Those without weather radios can also download the "Ready Georgia" app on their smartphone to give severe weather alerts and other information if and when bad weather hits.

