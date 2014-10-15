Toyota recalls 1.7 million vehicles

A massive set of recalls affects more than 1.7 million Toyota vehicles. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - A massive set of recalls affects more than 1.7 million Toyota vehicles.

Toyota issued three new recalls, the largest of which covers vehicles sold in Japan, where a problem in the brake system affected some models.

A second recall includes more than 400,000 Lexus models in the United States. In those vehicles, made between 2005 and 2010, Toyota hopes to fix an issue with fuel delivery pipes. The automaker says that issue could increase the risk of a vehicle fire.

The smallest of the three recalls is restricted to potential fuel leaks in cars sold in Japan.

Earlier this year, Toyota agreed to pay a $1.7 billion fine connected to its recalls in 2010, related to an issue which caused unintended acceleration.

