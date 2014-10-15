Columbus Council approves Blackmon Road Walmart

Despite resistance from neighbors, the Columbus Council approved construction of the Blackmon Road.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Council on Tuesday agreed to rezone land on Blackmon Road for a new Walmart location.

The new development was approved as an amendment to the consolidated government's zoning atlas for the parcel of land at the corner of Blackmon Road and J.R. Allen Parkway.

The plans include the store being open 24 hours, with the possibility to adjust their hours based on customer needs. Developers will also install a roundabout approved by city engineers at intersections on Blackmon Road along with and a new northbound right turn lane.

This won't be a Walmart Supercenter location. The push for the location is also fueled by the addition of potentially hiring locals to work in the store.

The ordinance will also require a 200-foot buffer zone behind the building.

The store's planning was met with resistance by several residence, but the location will begin going under construction in late spring 2015, with a 2016 grand opening.

The development will be built by David C. Kirk.

