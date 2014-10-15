Early numbers in from Day 1 of advance voting

After the first day of advance voting ahead of the Nov. 4 elections, the first day of numbers have been reported.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After the first day of advance voting ahead of the Nov. 4 elections, Day 1 numbers have been reported.

On Tuesday, 497 votes were cast in Columbus. The City Services Center had the highest turnout with 280 votes.

Voters will be able to cast early votes on the two hotly-contested races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Three different locations will be open throughout the city for voters to cast their ballots: the City Services Center, Columbus Baptist Association and Peachtree Mall with various times and dates.

