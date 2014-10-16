CPD: Alleged armed robbery at Macon Rd. Circle-K

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at the Circle-K on the 4400 block of Macon Road around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Columbus detectives say one suspect entered the store carrying a handgun and was able to make off with an undetermined amount of money. The cashier told police the armed man put a gun to his head and threatened to "hurt" him if he did not open the cash drawers.

No one was hurt in the robbery. The suspect was last seen leaving on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s, early 30s, at 5'8" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and his face covered with a bandana.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at (706)-653-3400.

