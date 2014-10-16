Bo Bikes Bama will return to Auburn in 2015

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University legend Bo Jackson announced on Thursday that his annual charity bicycle ride will return Auburn next year.

Bo Bikes Bama will return to Auburn on Saturday, May 2, 2015 to continue supporting communities across Alabama.

"The response to last year's Bo Bikes Bama ride in Auburn was incredible,” Jackson said. "Our participation more than doubled from the previous year, and we had people travel from all over the country and even Canada to take part in this special event. We thank the Auburn community for their support and for embracing our return in May 2015."

Since the inaugural ride in 2012, the two-sport star has raised more than $800,000 in donations for the Alabama Governor's Emergency Relief Fund.

Bo Bikes Bama was started in effort to help families who lost their homes following the destructive tornadoes that ripped through Alabama in April 2011.

