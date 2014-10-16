Polling places for Georgia early/advance voting

?(WTVM) - The Nov. 4 elections in Georgia are getting closer, and many counties are participating in early voting.

Several Georgia counties began their early voting on Monday, while voters in Muscogee County began turning in early votes on Tuesday.

The election features several big races, including the Georgia governor race and a U.S. Senate seat. The following is a complete list of open polling places in our viewing area, including days, dates and times the polls will be open.

Chattahoochee County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:00 AM - 4:30 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Unified Gov't Offices of Cusseta-Chattahoochee Co

215 McNaughton St.

Cusseta, GA

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

Unified Gov't Offices of Cusseta-Chattahoochee Co

215 McNaughton St.

Cusseta, GA

Clay County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:00 AM - 4:30 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Clay County Courthouse

210 South Washington Street

Fort Gaines, GA

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

Clay County Courthouse

210 South Washington Street

Fort Gaines, GA

Harris County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Courthouse Annex

104 North College Street

Hamilton, GA

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

Courthouse Annex

104 North College Street

Hamilton, GA

Marion County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Board of Elections & Registration

100 E Burkhalter Av

Buena Vista, GA 31803

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

Board of Elections & Registration

100 E Burkhalter Av

Buena Vista, GA 31803

Meriwether County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

137 S. Court Square

Greenville, GA

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

137 S. Court Square

Greenville, GA

Muscogee County

10/14/2014 - 10/18/2014

7:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Tu,W,Th,F,Sa

City Services Center

3111 Citizens Way

Columbus, GA 31906

10/14/2014 - 10/17/2014

9:30 AM - 6:30 PM, Days: Tu,W,Th,F

Columbus Baptist Association

3679 Steam Mill Road

Columbus, GA 31906

10/14/2014 - 10/31/2014

11:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Peachtree Mall

3131 Manchester Expressway

Columbus, GA 31909

10/20/2014 - 10/31/2014

7:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F,Sa

City Services Center

3111 Citizens Way

Columbus, GA 31906

10/20/2014 - 10/27/2014

9:30 AM - 6:30 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Columbus Baptist Association

3679 Steam Mill Road

Columbus, GA 31906

10/29/2014 - 10/31/2014

9:30 AM - 6:30 PM, Days: W,Th,F

Columbus Baptist Association

3679 Steam Mill Road

Columbus, GA 31906

Quitman County

10/01/2014 - 10/01/2014

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Days: Sa

Quitman County Court House

111 Main St.

Georgetown, GA 39854

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Quitman County Court House

111 Main St.

Georgetown, GA 39854

Randolph County

10/13/2014 - 10/30/2014

8:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Randolph Elections and Registration

Randolph County Government Center

93 Front Street

Cuthbert, GA 39840

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

Randolph Elections and Registration

Randolph County Government Center

93 Front Street

Cuthbert, GA 39840

Schley County

10/14/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Schley County Courthouse Annex Registrar's Office

47 North Pecan St Ellaville, GA 31806

Stewart County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

1764 Broad Street

Lumpkin, GA 31815

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

1764 Broad Street

Lumpkin, GA 31815

Sumter County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Sumter County Courthouse

500 West Lamar Street Suite 110

Voter Registration Office

Americus, GA 31709

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

Sumter County Courthouse

500 West Lamar Street Suite 110

Voter Registration Office

Americus, GA 31709

Talbot County

10/13/2014 - 10/24/2014

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Talbot County Board of Elections and Reg.

141 N. Jefferson Av

Talbotton, GA 31827

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

Talbot County Board of Elections and Reg.

141 N. Jefferson Av

Talbotton, GA 31827

10/27/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Talbot County Board of Elections and Reg.

141 N. Jefferson Av

Talbotton, GA 31827

Taylor County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Taylor County Voter Registrar

1B Ivy Street

Butler, GA 31006

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

Taylor County Voter Registrar

1B Ivy Street

Butler, GA 31006

Troup County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Elections and Registration Office

100 Ridley Avenue

Suite 1100

LaGrange, GA 30240

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

Elections and Registration Office

100 Ridley Avenue

Suite 1100

LaGrange, GA 30240

Upson County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:30 AM - 4:30 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Drake Building

Board of Elections/Registration Room 130

305 South Hightower Street

Thomaston, GA 30286

10/25/2014 - 10/25/2014

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Days: Sa

Drake Building

Board of Elections/Registration Room 130

305 South Hightower Street

Thomaston, GA 30286

Webster County

10/13/2014 - 10/31/2014

8:30 AM - 4:30 PM, Days: M,Tu,W,Th,F

Webster County Board of Elections and Registration

6622 Cass Street

Preston, GA 31824

For more information, check out the voting information on the Georgia Secretary of State's website by clicking here.

