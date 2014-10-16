Victim in alleged robbery hit in head with pipe

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police are seeking two suspects in an alleged robbery that involved a victim being assaulted with a pipe.

On Wednesday, officers said they responded to 706 South Greenwood Street to investigate a suspected robbery.

Officers said the victim, Honorio Galicia, was waiting on a ride to work on the side of the street when two black males approached them. The victim said one male hit in in the face with a pipe, while the other hit in the back.

Galacia said the alleged suspects went through his pockets, stealing an unknown about of cash and a cell phone.

The case is under further investigation. If you have any information, please call Detective AnDrea Scott at (706)-883-2601 or Sergeant Kirby at (706)-883-2614.

