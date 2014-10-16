Man pleads guilty in Chambers Co. child porn bust

LANNETT, AL (WTVM) - An Alabama man has pleaded guilty in what police called the largest bust of child pornography in decades in Chambers County.

Paul Henry pleaded guilty to over 300 counts of possession of obscene materials on Thursday. Law enforcement officials told News Leader 9's East Alabama reporter Elizabeth White that Henry could be facing 200 years in prison.

Henry, 68, had his home searched on Feb. 5, where several items including children's underwear, 346 images of child porn and four child porn videos were found. The search was conducted by the Lannett police, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, Drug Task Force and the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

He was arrested on Feb. 6.

Henry was known as "Paw Paw" to neighbors who lived near him at Fuller Mobile Home Park and at his job as a driver for King Ford, where he is no longer employed.

