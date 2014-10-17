Suspected Regions bank robber pleads not guilty in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The alleged suspect of the Regions Bank robbery earlier this month pleaded not guilty in front of a judge on Friday.

James Francis Brennan, 48, of Columbus, GA, pleaded not guilty after turning himself in to law enforcement officials late Thursday. He appeared in from of United States Magistrate Judge Stephen Hyles Friday morning.

The suspect of the Regions Bank robbery in Columbus earlier this month turned himself in to a joint law enforcement task force late Thursday.

He surrendered at the Columbus FBI office to a joint group of CPD detectives and FBI Special Agents. Brennan contacted law enforcement, agreeing to a surrender.

He is suspected in the armed bank robbery that took place at the Regions Bank located at 5385 Veterans Parkway on Oct. 8.

He will be charged with the violation of United States Code, Title 18, Section 2113, armed bank robbery. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $250,000.

