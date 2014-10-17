Cashier assaulted in Veterans Pkwy. gas station robbery

A gas station clerk was assaulted during an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A gas station clerk was assaulted during an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at The Summit gas station on Veterans Parkway near Moon Road, where the store was robbed by two males at gunpoint, according to the Columbus police department.

The unnamed cashier told News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson that she gave alleged thieves money, but when they believed she had more, she was hit with the butt of the gun in the head.

The two suspects were described as two black males.

The cashier had a gash over her eye, and co-workers were urging her to seek medical attention.

It's the second robbery in as many nights in Columbus; there was an armed robbery at a Circle-K on Macon Road on Thursday. There is no word if the robberies are related.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Columbus police department at (706)-653-3400.

