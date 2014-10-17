Motorcycle club to host charity ride for homeless veterans

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - An East Alabama group will host its inaugural charity ride in support of homeless veterans in the area.

The Oath & Arms Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club's Phenix City chapter will host their 1st Annual Operation Warmer Nights Poker Run at Smiths Station VFW 5228 on 9810 Lee Road 240 on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Each rider or passenger that participated must donate an item from its list of items for adults. The items include long-sleeved shirts, pants, coats, gloves, hats, undergarments and sleeping bags.

All of the proceeds raised will benefit the homeless veterans of the Central Alabama Health VeteransCare System of Tuskegee.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the event will feature live music, food, a raffle for prizes and a drawing.

For more information, contact Danielle at oatharmspc@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page by clicking here.

