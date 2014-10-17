Man formally charged with murder of Derrick King

Mug shot of Marcus Brown, identified by the Phenix City Police Department as a suspect in the shooting death of Derrick King. (Source: Phenix City Police Department/Facebook)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The man who Phenix City Police obtained a murder warrant for in the killing of Derrick King has been formally charged with murder.

PCPD has formally charged Marcus Marcellous Brown, 24, with the death of King, 26, according to Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith.

King was found when Phenix City Police responded to a report of a body found near the 900 block of 18th Avenue on Oct. 6 around 11:28 p.m.

Phenix City police issued the murder warrant on Oct. 10. Brown is still in Muscogee County Jail on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to Alabama.

