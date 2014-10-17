U.S. Senate candidate Michelle Nunn visits Columbus

The Senate candidate was at Sugga’s for a service project Friday morning.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - U.S. Senate candidate Michelle Nunn was in Columbus on Friday as a part of a service project as the heated Nov. 4 election gets closer.

Nunn has crisscrossed Georgia, encouraging people to vote early where advance voting is allowed, and participating in service projects with supporters and constituents.

She said the service projects she's participated in represent her and how her run for the Senate is best represented.

"It's emblematic of the kind of campaign I am running, in terms of letting people know that I am all about service and working together to get things done," Nunn said.

She said she was excited to come to Columbus and spoke of its "collaborative spirit" between civic, faith and private sectors that have allowed Columbus to blossom.

"People in Columbus know how to work together, and that's what I want to bring to Washington," Nunn said.

Nunn will face off with David Perdue for the U.S. Senate on Nov. 4.

