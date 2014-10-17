CPD officer charged with child molestation faces similar charges in South Carolina

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man who served with the Columbus police department has now been charged with child molestation in another state.

Michael Luke Ledford, 46, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Myrtle Beach, SC. According to their website, Ledford was arrested on Oct. 31.





Ledford has been charged and arrested on two counts of child molestation in Muscogee County on Oct. 17.





Following his first arrest in Georgia, Ledford was released from jail on a $10,000 bond. His attorney, Richard Hagler, said Ledford maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.