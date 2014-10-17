Ft. Benning troops sent to Liberia to fight Ebola

A team of Fort Benning soldiers will be sent to Africa to assist in the fight against Ebola.Army officials held a news conference on Friday, Oct. 17 to explain the mission of the group. We are told between four and six soldiers from the 463rd Medical Detachment will be sent to Monrovia, Liberia.Their mission is food sanitation and safety for U.S. military members serving in the fight against the deadly Ebola outbreak. That means the team will monitor the food served to military members to keep them from getting sick.Representatives for the team say they are prepared and excited to help in the mission."The soldiers are so excited to go,” said Lieutenant Colonel Alisa Wilma, Commander of the 463rd MDVSS. “This is what we trained to do and the humanitarian aspect, the worldwide aspect of this really is awesome.”The Fort Benning team will be monitoring all the food for a team of about 3,000 military members stationed in West Africa.