Suspected drug dealer leads CSU police on high speed chase

The Columbus State University Police Department is on the hunt for a suspected drug dealer who allegedly led police on a long high speed chase.

The department issued warrants for the arrest of Clarence Shanton Hudson early Saturday.

Hudson is believed to have been a passenger in a white SUV first spotted by CSU officers in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel on in the 2900 block of Warm Springs Road around 10:45 a.m.

The vehicle was in the parking lot for a short amount of time while the two people inside the car met with an unknown person before leaving the premises.

Officers then flashed their blue lights and stopped the vehicle on East Lindsey Drive. Hudson reportedly gave the officers his ID and then took off running as the female driver appeared very nervous but cooperative.

According to officers, Hudson reached into his pockets and appeared to be throwing out objects and plastic baggies containing suspected crack cocaine, as he fled.

Officers later saw Hudson in a neighborhood on Hilton Woods Drive chasing him through a yard and over several fences and into some thick brush. Hudson was last seen in the wood line along I-185. He is likely to have sustained injuries from the thick brush during the pursuit, according to CSU.

Hudson is wanted by three agencies: the Columbus Police Department for a felony sale of cocaine charge; the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office for a violation of probation; and now by CSU police for two misdemeanor obstruction charges and one felony possession of cocaine charge.

Anyone with information on Hudson's whereabouts is asked to call (706) 507-8911.

