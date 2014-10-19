Man wanted in connection with 2 Columbus gas station robberies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have released the name of a man they say is wanted in connection with two armed robberies last week.

Police say they are looking for Quintavius Isiah Harrow, 22, who is wanted in connection with the armed ???r???obberies that occurred at the Circle K located on Macon Road on Oct. 16 and the Summit Gas Station located on Veterans Parkway at Moon Road on Oct. 17.

Harrow should be considered armed and dangerous. He is the second suspect in connection with these robberies.

Columbus Police Department Lt. J.R. McMichael confirmed that one suspect, 21-year-old Richard Lucas was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with two counts of armed robbery, and additional charges are anticipated.

Any information on Harrow or the armed robberies please call Columbus Police Department's Investigative Services at 706-653-3400.

