Man shows up at ER with gunshot wound, no suspects

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on the south side of town early Saturday.

Officers were called to 1011 Enoch Drive in reference to a shooting, according to the report. But when police arrived, the victim could not be found. The 20-year-old man had already been transported to the ER by a private vehicle.

It was 20 minutes later, around 4:25 a.m. Saturday, when officers received a call from Midtown Medical Center notifying police of a man suffering with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

Officers met with the victim at the hospital who was listed in good condition.

The investigation continues. No word yet on how the shooting happened.

