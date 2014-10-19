Last day to register to vote in Alabama is Monday

?

To register to vote in the State of Alabama, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a United States Citizen

Reside in Alabama

Be at least 18 years old

Have not been convicted of a disqualifying felony (or have rights restored)

Have not been legally declared "mentally incompetent" by a court

Click below to see Alabama Voter Registration guidelines by clicking here. It's also the first statewide election for the new Alabama voter I.D. law, where you must present a valid I.D. at the polls.

The elections feature a headed battle between the Republican incumbent Gov. Robert Bentley and his opponent Parker Griffith.

The deadline to register to vote in Alabama is 5 p.m. Monday.

