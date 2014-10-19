Phenix City School parents on alert about possible Ebola connect - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City School parents on alert about possible Ebola connection

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City Public School parents are up in arms over an automated phone message they received Sunday from the superintendent.

The letter notified them about a Central High School employee who'd been on the same plane as a person who was later identified by the CDC as having contracted the Ebola virus.

In a letter posted on the district's website, superintendent Randy Wilkes also stated the worker was not on the same flight as the person with Ebola, but boarded the plane one day after the Ebola victim was on the aircraft.

News Leader 9 has received an enormous amount of phone calls from parents expressing their concerns about not being notified sooner than Sunday.

"In an email, to the PCBOE employee, the CDC stated that the aircraft was cleaned prior to the flight on Oct. 14 consistent with the CDC guidelines. The CDC also stated that it has no concerns that the PCBOE employee is at risk. The employee has not shown any signs of virus to date," according to the letter.

The Phenix City Board of Education said it was notified after 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 that the employee traveled by plane to Atlanta on Oct. 14.

The board also contacted the Alabama Department of Education and the Alabama State Department of Health about the issue. 

The state health agency responded in part by stating, "The CDC is not recommending any actions for the persons who were not on the two flights as the nurse was on."

The employee has been placed on paid leave for 21 days and the school district is performing additional cleaning of the relevant facilities.

