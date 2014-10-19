2 dead, 1 in critical condition following Russell Co. car accident

The wreck on Boswell Road near Crawford on Sunday.

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Two people are dead and another person is listed in critical condition following a car crash in Russell County on Sunday.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., Jerry Wayne Baker II, 25, died at the scene of the accident on Boswell Rd on Sunday night. Dakota Lancur,18, died around 9:29 p.m. on Sunday shortly after arriving to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

?Both of the victims are from Seale, AL. Trooper Kevin Cook of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said neither victim were wearing their seatbelt.

The driver, identified as Cory Matthew Nevels, 20, of Phenix City, is listed in critical condition at Midtown Medical Center.

Law enforcement officials say the two were killed when the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro, owned by Nevels, crashed and overturned, ejecting them from the vehicle.

Four people were inside of the vehicle, and there is no word on the condition of the fourth passenger.

The cause of the crash is still ongoing.

