Gov. Deal signs executive order to establish Ebola response team

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced Sunday that he will sign an executive order to establish a team to ensure the state’s preparedness for Ebola.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced Sunday that he will sign an executive order to establish a team to ensure the state's Ebola preparedness.The executive order will create an Ebola response team, with the task of ensuring the current state of health and emergency management in Georgia.Deal said the potential threat of Ebola is taken seriously by the state."The creation of this team is an additional step in the state's response to this disease and will further our efforts to ensure the safety and quality of life for our citizens," Deal said. "By combining the expertise of the health and research communities with our state agencies, Georgia will be uniquely positioned to combat the risks of Ebola should the need arise."The team will be comprised of representatives from various medical and state emergency teams, including: Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Department of Community Health, Georgia National Guard, Emory University Hospital, University System of Georgia infectious disease experts, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, city of Atlanta and members of the nursing, rural hospital, EMT and education communities."Those that have been chosen to serve on the panel are leaders in their respective fields - specifically Emory University Hospital, which has remained at the forefront of our nation's response to this infectious disease. We are taking every necessary precaution to alleviate fear within our communities and make certain Georgia stands prepared," Deal said.

The Ebola response team will be chaired by Brenda Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. A full list of team members below:

Brenda Fitzgerald, MD

Commissioner with the Georgia Department of Public Health William Bornstein, MD, PhD

Chief Quality and Medical Officer with Emory Healthcare Susan Grant, MS, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN

Associate Dean with the Woodruff School of Nursing Frederick Quinn, MS, PhD

Professor of Infectious Diseases with the University of Georgia Charley English

Director of Georgia Emergency Management Agency Major General Jim Butterworth

Adjutant General with the Georgia National Guard Miguel Southwell

General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Michael Geisler

Chief Operating Officer for the City of Atlanta Scott Kroell

CEO/Administrator of Liberty Regional Medical Center Courtney Terwilliger

Chairman of Georgia Baptist College of Nursing, Mercer University Brenda Rowe, M.N., RN, JD

Associate Professor of Georgia Baptist College of Nursing, Mercer University Jody Barrow

Superintendent; President of Fayette County Schools; Georgia School Superintendent Association Doug Patten, MD

Chief Medical Officer of Georgia Hospital Association

The team will meet this week and immediately begin issuing recommendations to the governor.



Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.



