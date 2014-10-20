Bomb training continues at Fort Benning this week

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – As part of a joint training collaboration with the Air Force, quarterly proficiency training of close air support operations will take place in the Northeast quadrant of post continues on Oct. 20 through Oct. 25.

Low-flying A-10s will deploy flares and use 500-pound training munitions during this timeframe.

Community members should expect to hear noise from the fast-moving, low-flying aircraft and the use of 500-pound bombs.

In addition, citizens will see significant flare signatures over the course of the training. These operations are used to produce the invaluable and un-simulated training that Fort Benning's tenant units need to keep their highly honed combat skills sharp.

The 500-pound bombs are training munitions that sound similar to the artillery fire that typically occurs on post. Flares are a type of pyrotechnic that produces a brilliant light or intense heat without an explosion. They are used for signaling, illumination or defensive countermeasures.

"Fort Benning is dedicated to providing the best training available and cannot do so without the support of the community," the statement said. "We will strive to limit late night noise, however, weather and operational conditions can sometimes unexpectedly delay training. The weapons and platforms used to deliver these munitions will produce loud noise, which can carry for several miles depending on how high or low the cloud cover is. Some noise may sound closer if the weather is overcast."

The upcoming firing schedule is listed below. We continue to review our schedules to determine where we can best reduce the impact on our community.

Training times are subject to changed.

Here are the details of dates, times and what's being dropped:

20-Oct-14 30MM, 500LB 4 p.m.-10 p.m. CONCORD OP 17 STS ANN

21-Oct-14 30MM, 500LB 4 p.m.-10 p.m. CONCORD OP 17 STS ANN

22-Oct-14 30MM, 500LB 4 p.m.-10 p.m. CONCORD OP 17 STS ANN

23-Oct-14 30MM, 500LB 4 p.m.-10 p.m. CONCORD OP 17 STS ANN

24-Oct-14 30MM, 500LB 4 p.m.-10 p.m. CONCORD OP 17 STS ANN

25-Oct-14 30MM, 500LB 4 p.m.-10 p.m. CONCORD OP 17 STS ANN

30MM – Similar to Bradley Fighting Vehicle gun

500 LB - Aerial Dropped Bomb

ANN - Annual Training

