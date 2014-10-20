Auburn man with Columbus warrants arrested

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – An Auburn man with several warrants in Columbus was arrested on Friday.

The Opelika Police Department said Telvis Roshawn Gainous, 29, of Auburn, was arrested on a traffic stop on Friday. Police say Gainous provided a false name, but were later able to identify him.

After discovering his real name, police found several misdemeanor warrants and a felony warrant through Columbus.

Gainous was arrested charged with using false identity to avoid arrest and hinder prosecution. He was booked into Lee County Detention Center.

His bond has been set at $3,000.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.