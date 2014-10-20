Upcoming job fair for healthcare professionals, drivers

The job fair is scheduled by Global Personnel Services, Inc and will include available positions for healthcare professionals.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An upcoming job fair will include jobs for healthcare professionals and drivers with CDL certificates.

The job fair is scheduled by Global Personnel Services, Inc and will include available positions in certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses will have a chance to find a job in their field.

The job fair will also feature positions for drivers who have the commercial driver's licenses are also welcome to visit the event.

Participants are asked to bring their resume and all licensing certificates with them.

The event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1127 Brown Ave. For more information, check out the Global Personnel Services website by clicking here.

