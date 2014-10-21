Local Toys for Tots drive begins in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's that time of year again - the annual Toys for Tots drive is gearing up in Columbus.

This year, the site will be at the Gwendolyn Wilkes Rainbow Center, located at 2201 Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus.

The drive runs through Dec. 20.

"Help us meet the needs of less fortunate children by donating new, unwrapped toys this holiday," the website said.

Toys for Tots is organized by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots Foundation, started in 1995 following approval of the Secretary of Defense.

Monetary donations can also be made on the Toys for Tots website, and all donations are tax deductible. You can find out more by clicking here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.