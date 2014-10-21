GA Sec. of State releases voter registration data prior to elections

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp released the current numbers of registered voters in the state just three weeks before the Nov. 4 elections.

The information reflects the eligibility of Georgia voters for the 2014 General Election.

The statistics show there are 6,077 eligible voters in Georgia, down from 6,077,554 eligible voters in 2012.

There is also a breakdown of voters racially, and is as follows:

Breakdown of new eligible voters since March 1, 2014

Total new eligible voters: 183,416

White: 61,779 (33.68 percent)

African American: 67,500 (36.8 percent)

Hispanic: 7,550 (4.12 percent)

Asian: 5,094 (2.78 percent)

Other: 3,865 (2.11 percent)

Unknown: 37,628 (20.52 percent)

Kemp has been the Secretary of State since January 2010.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.