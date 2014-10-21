Free farmer's market opens to first 400 customers

A free farmer's market was available to the community Wednesday morning.Free produce was available on a first come, first serve basis to the first 400 families that arrived, and the line wrapped around the building. The event featured vendors, fresh produce of your choosing and other resources such as free health screenings, voter registration, Girl Scouts, and Army recruiters.

Amerigroup sponsored the event and representatives were on hand to answer questions about benefits and services.

Lauren Chambers, an Amerigroup representative, said their goal was to increase access to fresh produce, promote healthy eating, and create a sense of community.

“Amerigrouip is a CMO of those who qualify for Medicade Peachcare for kids,” Chambers explained. “We are an initiative to push for healthy eating, a healthy lifestyle. So this is an initiative that we take very serious and we hope that the community sees this as well.”

The market was open on Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon and was held in the back parking lot of the Columbus Health Department at 2100 Comer Ave. in Columbus.