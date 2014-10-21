AL Speaker Hubbard addressed charges; supporters deem it 'hokey - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

AL Speaker Hubbard addressed charges; supporters deem it 'hokey pokey'

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard addressed a crowd of supporters and media on Tuesday on his charges, but not before his supporters and legal team spoke on his behalf. 

The media briefing was attended by Hubbard, J. Mark White with White, Arnold Dowd and Lance Bell with Trussell, Funderburg, Rea & Bell, community leaders and public officials.

Hubbard addressed the 23 counts brought against him Monday. Hubbard turned himself in to authorities following charged for felony ethics law violations.

