AL Speaker Hubbard addressed charges; supporters deem it 'hokey pokey'

The full indictment of Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard, who was charged with 23 counts of various ethics violations.

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard addressed a crowd of supporters and media on Tuesday on his charges, but not before his supporters and legal team spoke on his behalf.

The media briefing was attended by Hubbard, J. Mark White with White, Arnold Dowd and Lance Bell with Trussell, Funderburg, Rea & Bell, community leaders and public officials.

Hubbard addressed the 23 counts brought against him Monday. Hubbard turned himself in to authorities following charged for felony ethics law violations.