Administrative clerk indicted on theft, fraud charges

A Muscogee County grand jury has returned a 10-count indictment against an administrative clerk on theft and fraud charges.Regina Millirons, a 30-year veteran with the sheriff's office, faces four counts of public record theft, three counts of public record fraud and three counts of computer theft.The indictment states the unlawful incidents happened between February and June of 2011, but the exact date is unknown. The public record theft charges allege that Millirons removed the time cards of four sheriff's employees from the department without authorization for her own personal use.In the indictment, Millirons is also accused of taking personnel files with confidential and sensitive information of three of her co-workers. She allegedly made copies of the files to give to her attorney.The final set of charges all involving computer theft says Millirons knowingly used Lotus Notes, the computer database system for personal use.Millirons has been on paid leave since 2011. In 2013, Millirons was named as one of three city employees who'd been on paid leave for an extended period of time in a WTVM news report.Her leave was related to the said charges. Now, the grand jury is moving forward with the case. A motive in the case is unclear at this time.Millirons' attorney Mark Shelnutt says his client Regina Millirons was fired Tuesday afternoon from the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office as a result of a grand jury indictment.





"Why did it take three years to come forward with this indictment; it's ridiculous,” Shelnutt stated. “She's been fired. She has never stole anything in her life. This indictment is nothing more than a political prosecution to fire her."

Shelnutt says the GBI conducted a two-week investigation in 2011. The case was then turned over to the Solicitor General's Office who referred it back to the DA's Office if anything were to come of the case, i.e. charges being filed.





The case originated in 2011 when Millirons presented the documents as outlined in the indictment to her attorney to show irregularities in overtime pay among deputies. Shelnutt says he presented the evidence to the mayor hoping for a solution but three years later his client was fired and indicted.