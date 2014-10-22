Shaw High School to host annual mass communication open house

Taylor Kinkade talks about the Mass Communications Academy Open House on the morning show Thursday.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Shaw High School will hold its annual mass communications open house next week for students hoping to pursue careers in television.

The event is the school's annual Mass Communications Academy Magnet open house and it will be held Thursday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Students and parents who are interested in learning more about the MCA are encouraged to attend. ?

There will be an assembly with student testimonials, details about the Mass Communications Academy and a sports and extra-curricular activities fair.

Applications to join the program will be available. Staff and current students will be available to answer any questions about Shaw High School and to share why "It's great to be a Shaw Raider!"

To check out some of the work the students are doing to understand how television works behind the scenes, check out the Mass Communications Academy YouTube page by clicking here.

Journalism and broadcast video production teacher Taylor Kinkade stopped by the morning show on Thursday to talk more about the program and the open house.

