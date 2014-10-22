Pastoral Institute's King announces December retirement

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Ronald E. King, Ph.D., CEO and Executive Director of the Pastoral Institute (PI) has announced his plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2014, the nonprofit group announced Wednesday.

King has served as the CEO of the PI for 26 years.

"The board is unanimous in their appreciation of Ron's efforts for all he has done for the Pastoral Institute and the community. His contributions will be missed,” Marie Moshell, PI's Chair of the Board of Directors said.

The board is in the process of a nationwide search for a new chief executive.

The Pastoral Institute is celebrating 40 years in the Columbus community this year. Originally located in two donated offices in the newly renovated downtown YMCA, the Pastoral Institute opened its doors for the first time in October 1974.

The Pastoral Institute is a nonprofit organization offering counseling, consulting, coaching and educational services to individuals, families, and organizations.

For more information about the services offered, call 706.649.6500 or visit www.pilink.org.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.