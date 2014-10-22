Suspect turns himself in after shooting man in stomach

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A suspect accused of shooting a man and sending him to the hospital in Phenix City has turned himself in.

A concerned mother of a Phenix City shooting victim wrote to the News Leader 9 newsroom concerned that a suspect that shot her son is still on the loose, but Phenix City Police say he's behind bars.

Monquelo Lee, 22, turned himself in to Phenix City Police on Tuesday morning at the advice of his attorney. He's accused of shooting 21-year-old Deondray Williams in the stomach on Oct. 15 on South Second Place.

Lee is charged with attempted murder and was given a $100,000 bond.

Police say Williams remains at Midtown Medical Center in critical condition.

It remains unclear why the shooting occurred and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.