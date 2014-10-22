Auburn man arrested, accused of rape of acquaintance

An investigation by Auburn police have led to the arrest of man who's accused of raping an acquaintance last week.

On Oct. 21, the Auburn Police Division arrested Richard R. Almond, 57, from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with second-degree rape.

The arrest is the result of an investigation of a reported rape that was filed with police on Oct. 18.

Officers responded to a residence located in the 300 block of E. Glenn Avenue and were informed that a 21-year-old female victim had been sexually assaulted.

An investigation into the incident by Auburn Police resulted in Almond, who was an acquaintance of the victim, being identified as a suspect.

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest charging him with rape second degree and he was subsequently located by officers and taken into custody.

Almond was transported to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $10,000 bond.

