Remains in Randolph Co. confirmed as missing man

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Two cases in East Alabama may have been connected by law enforcement officials on Thursday.

Authorities have identified the remains of a body found in Randolph County, AL back on Oct. 12.

Randolph County Chief Deputy Billy Lane confirms the remains are of missing person Nathaniel Junior Keith, 38, of Woodland, AL.

Keith was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 19.

Authorities don't believe foul play was involved, and the case has been closed.

