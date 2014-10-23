GA Sec. of State reminds voters of early-voting option ahead of Nov. 4 elections

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Secretary of State Brian Kemp wants to remind Georgians they can vote early this Saturday, Oct. 25 across the state for the Nov. 4 General Election.

"Every Georgian should have the opportunity to vote in the Nov. 4 General Election," Kemp said. "The good news is that it is easier than ever to vote early. Georgians have the opportunity to vote early this Saturday at locations across Georgia."

Regular early voting will continue till Friday, Oct. 31.

The "GA Votes" app also provides Georgia voters with tools. They can view their specific sample ballot, find their polling locations, check voter registration status and track the status of their absentee ballot.

All of this information is available on mobile devices on Apple and Android platforms. To find the app search for “GA Votes” in the app store.

If any Georgian has questions about their voter registration status, immediately contact your local registrar or contact the Secretary of State's Elections Division at kemp@sos.ga.gov or call 404-656-2871 for help.

For locations for early and advance voting locations in our viewing area, click here.

