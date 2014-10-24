Coffee Caucus candidate forum held Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Senator Josh McKoon, Brian Roslund, Rep. Debbie Buckner and Stacey Jackson came to the Coffee Caucus to answer questions on issues effecting Georgia residents on Thursday.

Senate candidates were questioned on transportation and infrastructure, military retirement, tax policy that would support small business, among other topics

"The first step is to phase out our state income tax. Number two is that we have to flatten our sales tax," McKoon said.

"To lose that revenue in income tax would be hurtful for the state. I propose we invest more in our tourism resources for the state," Roselund said.

Another debate was whether or not they support common core standards.

House candidate were asked questions on Medicaid expansion, health insurance mandates, water protection and keeping a qualified workforce.

"We need to use that increased revenue to fully fund education because, that is the basis of all good things. Our health improves, job opportunities improve, and our crime rate goes down as our education rate goes up," Rep. Debbie Buckner said.

"We need those resources. Economic development creates more business, people buying houses - moving into that area creating that tax base so those kids in those schools can get the resources and technology that they need," House District 137 candidate Stacey Jackson said.

Similar concerns were expressed by the candidates, but very different approaches were taken to fix problems effecting Georgians.

