Victim shot in leg during LaGrange robbery

LaGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A suspected robbery suspect is still at large and a victim is in an Atlanta hospital after a Thursday night crime.

On Thursday, Douglas Taylor said an unknown black male approached him, demanding money while pointing a handgun at him at 64 North Cary Street in LaGrange.

The unknown suspect took money from Taylor's pockets and also shot him in the leg.

Another victim, Deandre Reaves, said the alleged suspect also approached him with a gun first, before he approached and robbed Taylor. He said the suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is still at large. Taylor was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and his condition is unknown.

This case is under further investigation by the LaGrange Police Investigations Section; for additional information, please contact Detective Phillips-Lawson at (706)-883-2620 or Sergeant Kirby at (706)-883-2614.

