Muscogee Co. program to help elderly homeowners with heating this winter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program, Inc. will provide Heating Assistance for the residents of Muscogee County who are 65 years or older and/or homebound starting on Nov. 6, 2014 at 7 a.m.

Special Stipulations:

Homebound Individual: a person that is restricted or confined to their home based upon a physician's order. The physician's order must be presented at the time of the homebound appointment. Additionally, in order to be considered homebound, there cannot be any able-bodied individuals living in the home that can attend the appointment in the client's place.

Crisis Applications: There will be no crisis applications accepted during the month of November with one exception. The exception is that a crisis application can be taken in a life threatening situation. Life threatening situations will be considered on a case by case basis. All other applications will be accepted as regular applications during the month of November.

Definition of a Senior Household: Every person that lives in the home has to be 65 years old or older with one exception. The exception is that children under the age of 18 years old can live in the home and the home can still be considered a senior household.

Appointments will be taken by telephone only until the allotted appointments have been made each day. There will be no appointments made the week of the Thanksgiving Holiday, Nov. 24, 2014 through Nov. 28, 2014. All applicants will be seen at Occasions Event Center at 1807 Victory Drive and they must bring the following:

• For all household members 18 years old and older: Proof of income for the past 30 days

• Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household

• Last/current month's heating bill for the household

• For all household members 18 years old and older: Proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status (state-issued ID's such as: driver's license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.)

• If receiving SSI, the 2014 award letter is required.

All applicants must meet the federal income poverty guidelines. The appointment line will close periodically based on the availability of funds.

We will be sending an additional announcement by Dec. 1, 2014 for the general public.

To make an appointment, please call this toll free number at 1-855-964-6341.

