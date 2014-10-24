Auburn police arrest woman accused of stealing from church

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Auburn woman has been arrested, accused of stealing money from a church.

On Oct. 23, the Auburn Police Division arrested Harveshia L. Chisholm, 23, from Auburn, on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property in the second degree.

The arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation into a report of wire fraud that was filed with Auburn Police on Sept. 15.

Officers responded to a church located in the 100 block of E. Thach Avenue after it was determined that between July 2014 and September 2014 over $1,300 was illegally drafted from the church's account to pay various personal accounts.

An investigation initiated by the Auburn police identified Chisholm as a suspect after it was discovered that she had previously received financial assistance from the church ministry.

Police determined that she manipulated information and documents to divert funds to her personal accounts.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Chisholm charging her with theft of property second degree and she was subsequently located and taken into custody.

She was transported to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $3,000 bond.

