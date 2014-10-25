Some Muscogee County voters upset after polls close Saturday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Some Muscogee County voters upset after polls close Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Early voting didn't go as planned for some people on Saturday at the City Services Center on Macon Road. 

News Leader 9 learned that some voters were turned away shortly after 4:00 p.m. as workers locked the doors to close the polling place on the last Saturday of early voting.  Many were under the impression they had until 4:30 p.m. to cast ballots. 

WTVM received several calls to its newsroom from upset voters saying they were told the wrong time.

Elections director Nancy Boren clarified the time with News Leader 9 late Saturday evening for voters.

"If you are unsure of the dates and time for early voting, you can refer to My Voter page at MVP.SOS.GA.US and you can find the information there," Boren said. 

When going to the MVP page, you must enter your information including your first initial, last name and birth date in the MVP log in box located to the right of that page.  On the next page, you will see a link for the early voting places and times. 

According to the Secretary of State's office, more than 335,000 Georgians have voted early, which ends next Friday, Oct. 31.   

Boren says about 10,000 ballots have been cast in Muscogee County.

