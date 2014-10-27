62 arrested in GA, AL on gang-related charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department's Gang Task Force announced several arrests related to gang activity in the Chattahoochee Valley.In a media briefing Monday, CPD Major Gil Slouchick said 62 people in Georgia and Alabama were arrested, following the police department's partnership with several other law enforcement agencies.





The suspects were arrested on gang-related activity last week and were detained on outstanding warrants, law enforcement authorities said on Monday.



In total, 39 people were confirmed as in gangs. During the arrests, seven handguns believe to be stolen property, were taken in addition with unknown amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, leading to more arrests.



"Anytime we can take 62 people with outstanding warrants and get them off the streets plus the seven guns they got off the street with a couple of them being stolen, I think that's a pretty big deal and should significantly impact our crime in the tri-county area," Slouchick said.



The suspects are from both Muscogee County and Russell County, AL.



Law enforcement officials involved in the arrests include: the United States Marshall service, Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff's Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Muscogee County Marshals Office, Phenix City Police Department, Russell County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, the Georgia Department of Pardons and Paroles and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.



"It's important that we were able to get all the state, local, federal law enforcement agencies together for one common goal,” Slouchick said. "We consider it a successful operation."