AL House Rep. Moore's perjury trial begins jury selection

?LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Jury ?selection is underway inside a Lee County courtroom in the Attorney General's perjury case against Alabama House District 91 representative Barry Moore.

Moore is charged with 2 counts of perjury and 2 counts of making false statements during his testimony to a special grand jury back in 2013.

Prosecutors say Representative Moore lied when asked if Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard had threatened to oppose an economic development project in Moore's district unless Moore's Republican opponent for the House District 91 seat, Josh Pipkin, withdrew from the race.

Specially appointed Attorney General Van Davis says Moore knew about Hubbard's threat and told his opponent, Josh Pipkin, about the threat, but lied to the Special Grand Jury when asked about it. Just to let you know, Pipkin did not step out of the race, but he did lose the election to Moore.

Pipkin secretly recorded phone conversations with the defendant, Representative Moore. Those tapes will be key evidence in this trial.

Attorneys for Representative Moore claim the tapes will prove their client did not lie to this special grand jury.

We expect to hear a lot about Mike Hubbard, considered to be on of Alabama's most powerful lawmakers. Moore's indictment arose from a special grand jury called last year in August by the Attorney General's office to investigate possible wrongdoing by Hubbard. We know one week ago today that grand jury indicted Speaker Hubbard on 23 felony ethics violations.

Hubbard has said he has done nothing wrong and is the victim of a political witch hunt.

Meanwhile, Representative Moore's trial is expected to last three days. If convicted on all four counts he faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $15,000 fine for each count.

