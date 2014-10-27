GA Department of Public Health to look into vaccination records

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Department of Public Health does not publish student vaccination data, but that could soon change due to errors.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that public health officials are considering checking school vaccination records for errors and publishing a report when accurate data becomes available.

Georgia law requires students to be immunized for several diseases, including whooping cough and measles, however little is done by state officials to check compliance with vaccination laws.

Instead, it is left up to local health boards and school districts.

The director of health protection says they aren't planning vaccine education programs for schools with low vaccination rates and will leave that to local health departments.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.