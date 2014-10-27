University Systems of Georgia make no exceptions for low-achieving student-athletes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Admission to Georgia universities is becoming more competitive, but that's only if you remain off the football field.

Data from the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Georgia State was analyzed by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and what they found was a pattern of football players lagging behind the general student population in several areas.

The areas of note included SAT scores, GPAs and graduation rates.

The schools accepted more than 200 football players who didn't meet minimum academic requirements between 2009 and 2014.

Georgia State Vice Provost Timothy Renick says special admissions are made on a case-by-case basis.

Vice Provost for enrollment at George Tech Paul Krohn says administrators consider many factors aside from test scores in admissions.

