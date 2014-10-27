Columbus store to give away safety flashers for Halloween - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus store to give away safety flashers for Halloween

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Little ghouls and goblins will not be left alone in the dark this Halloween Friday thanks to a generous idea from a local business owner.

Home Hardware, located at 3863 St. Mary's Road in Columbus, will be giving away 400 red flashing lights for the kids at both Halloween and Daylight Savings Time.

Gary Johnson, the store's owner, is set to make Halloween a fun and safe event for kids who will be taking the streets on Friday for treats.

"I was interested in the children being well marked on Halloween," Johnson said. "So that there was less chance them being possibly hit a car. They get excited about the candy and everything and forget about safety."

Red flashers will be given out through Halloween this Friday. 

