Auburn man arrested, charged with burglary, theft

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - On Monday, the Auburn Police Division arrested Jamal A. Hutchinson, 20, from Opelika on felony warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and second degree theft of property.

At approximately 12:22 a.m., police responded to a burglary call at a residence located in the 100 block of Wynn Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene they were informed that an unknown individual(s) had illegally forced entry into their residence and stole assorted change and a laptop computer with a total value of $2,100.00.

Shortly after responding to the burglary call, officers responded to a call of domestic violence in the vicinity, at a residence in the 800 block of N. Gay Street.

An investigation into both incidents was initiated by the Auburn Police Division and as a result Hutchinson was developed as a suspect in the burglary.

He was contacted inside the residence along with the property that was reported taken in the burglary.

The stolen property was recovered by police and Hutchinson was subsequently arrested and charged with burglary third degree and theft of property second degree.

He was not charged in the domestic violence incident.

Hutchinson was transported to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $6,000 bond.

